Mihlali Ndamase has ruffled some feathers once again by sharing her thoughts on motherhood on social media

The media personality has been embroiled in some drama with her ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, and she is moving on

Most recently, people had a lot to say after Mihlali Ndamase recently shared her thoughts on parenthood

Mihlali Ndamase shared her opinion on social media, and it once again caught people's attention. The beauty guru shared her stance on having any children and how she feels about not having her own

Mihlali Ndamase shared that she is very happy to not be a mother. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The latest video of Mihlali Ndamase's opinion on having children made rounds on social media as people discussed her take. People had a lot to say since Mihlali Ndamase often shares unpopular takes.

Mihlali Ndamase grateful to be childless

In a video reposted on x by Musa Khawula, Mihlali Ndamase told her followers that she was happy not to have children. She described how nightmarish it would be to be woken up by a child asking for Cocomelon and cereal at 7 am. Watch the video below:

Mihlali Ndamase leaves SA split

Many people share their two cents about Mihlali's take on kids. Many women said they agreed with Mimi. Read the comments.

@auntywama2000 said:

"I’m sorry, but I’m with her on this one."

@deepee____ commented:

"This chick needs to give SM a huge break!"

@Nombulelo_Buly added:

"Lol, Mimi ain’t wrong though."

@UrbanStreetZA remarked:

"Thank god she doesn’t have."

@RefilweSeboko applauded:

"And she can afford one 🤞love it."

@KhutsoRapudi agreed with Mihlali:

"People will find something wrong with this. I felt exactly like this this morning. I couldn't imagine having to wake up to make someone breakfast."

@zee_shall joked:

"The coco melon and cereal part is so accurate... I definitely give parenting a one-star rating,

