Mihlali Ndamse has issued an apology to the queer community following her recent comments on social media

The YouTube influencer's regret stems from her and her ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe's ugly public break-up

Notably, Ndamase alluded to Sidambe as being a member of the queer community in derogatory terms

YouTube influencer Mihlali Ndamase has extended an apology to the LGBTQ+ community. Images: @mihlalii_n

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase's recent comments about her ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe earned her a one-way ticket to a barrage of criticism.

She has since tried to make up for it by issuing a public apology after falling out of favour with a notable sector of society.

Ndamase apologises to queer community

The YouTuber aired the latter's supposed dirty laundry following a bitter public break-up with Sidambe amid revelations of physical abuse.

Ndamase famously referred to him as an "After 9" and "double adapter" — common derogatory terms referring to a gay or bisexual man.

She revealed Sidambe's apparent sexuality during a recent Instagram Live, clapping back at his statement about her alleged substance use.

All of it made for an interesting episode of drama for Mzansi until Ndamase sparked the ire of those openly belonging to the queer community.

Taking to her Instagram stories to post her apology, she wrote:

"I would like to apologise to the LGBTQIA+ family; my intention was not to harm or offend you with the phrases used during my [Instagram] Live. I acknowledge that a significant portion of my support comes from the LGBTQIA+, and I would like to thank you for the love and support you've shown me since the beginning of my career."

The @MDNnewss page posted a screenshot of the apology to X, attracting a flood of responses from onlookers on the timeline.

Colourful reaction to apology

This earned her sympathy from some quarters and further bashing from another, who relentlessly trolled her.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions to the post, which garnered almost 20,000 likes since it was posted.

@Unexpressed0 wrote:

"Probably, she was under the influence of the substance we can't mention when she said brother is After 9."

@_kellygirl said:

"I need her to learn to love herself enough so that she doesn’t associate herself with men like Leeroy."

@ChrisEcxel102 added:

"She must do an Instagram Live video apology."

