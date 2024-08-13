Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has addressed the situation between her and Leeroy Sidambe

The star shared a video of herself reading an open letter she wrote about her toxic and abusive relationship with Sidmabe

After listening to the video, many netizens trolled her, saying that these are the consequences of dating a married man

One thing about Mihlali Ndamase and her estranged lover, Leeroy Sidmambe, is that they know how to create chaos on social media, and recently, the YouTuber had something to say to netizens about her relationship with the businessman.

Video of Mihlali talking about her toxic and abusive relationship trends on X

Things got very messy between YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe after she posted a picture of her bruised face, accusing the businessman, who is her estranged boyfriend, of physically assaulting her.

Recently, the star penned an open letter that addressed the toxic and abusive relationship she had with Sidambe. The video of Ndamase reading the letter to the public was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Mihlali Ndamase has penned an open letter addressing her toxic and abusive relationship with Leeroy Sidambe."

Watch the video below:

Netizens respond to the video of Mihlali Ndamase

Shortly after the clip was shared on social media, many netizens trolled the star, mentioning that she had gotten into this mess, as these were the consequences of dating a married man. See some of the comments below:

@AmieMbhele_ questioned:

"She want us to learn from her experience, learn what? How to date married men?"

@SthembiD said:

"I'm no Saint kodwa taking away someone's husband and flaunting him all over social media was a recipe for disaster....I mean they victimized Leeroys wife and she kept quiet shame."

@Amza_5 wrote:

"I'll never forget what Mihlali did to Mary-Jane at the salon. The way she humiliated her! What goes around comes around."

@DDT_PM commented:

"We all wanted her to leave a married man alone, but she thought we were just being jealous. Sithi asiyeke, please!"

@Gretchen_Ndou responded:

"These are the consequences of dating a married man..She should’ve keep her mouth shut they same she did while doing love back."

@B__master replied:

"Leeroy will just release more files.This was unnecessary."

Mihlali Ndamase debunks pregnancy rumours with a spicy video

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase has poured cold water on the reports that she has a bun in the oven. The media personality responded to the rumours with a video that has gone viral on social media.

Mihlali Ndamase has been added to the long list of celebrities who have been rumoured to be pregnant by social media body watchers. Stars like Thuli Phongolo, Bonang Matheba and Khanyi Mbau have been rumoured to be pregnant.

