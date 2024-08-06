Mihlali Ndamase responded to her boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, after his shocking statement denying GBV allegations and accusing her of violence

Leeroy Sidambe claims Mihlali tried to stab him upon discovering his infidelity, which Mihlali subtly refuted by highlighting the existence of two sides to every story

Social media reactions were mixed, with some users supporting Sidambe and others suggesting the couple reported the matter to the police

Controversial media personality Mihlali Ndamase has broken her silence after her boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe's shocking statement. Mihlali seemingly rubbished the statement.

Mihlali Ndamase has shared a cryptic post after Leeroy Sidambe's shocking statement. Image: @mihlalii_n and @leeroy_mab

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase fires back at Leeroy Sidambe

There is trouble in Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe's paradise. The two raised concerns when Mihlali posted pictures of her bruised face and thanked Sidambe. The controversial businessman later denied the GBV allegations and revealed that he never hit Mihlali.

Hours later, Leeroy Sidambe issued a lengthy statement making damning allegations against Mimi. He noted that The YouTuber attempted to stab him after finding out he was cheating. Sidambe also alleged that Mihlali gets violent when she is under the influence of some substances.

MDN News noted that Mihlali Ndamase responded to the allegations with a subtle post. The stunner said there are two sides to every story. The post read:

"There are two sides to every story. Then there’s the narcissist’s version of events, which seems to have nothing to do with the original story."

Fans weigh in on Mihlali and Leeroy's drama

Social media users weighed in on the beef between the two lovers. Many said they should report the matter to the police.

@Ori_RSA said:

"It’s actually 3 sides….Her side, Lord Leeroy’s side….and the TRUTH. We stand with Leeroy in the meantime."

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"I’m speaking on everyone when I say we believe our brother Leeroy over a druggie."

@PressPlaySA added:

"These ones, we have bigger problems as a country, they come and bore us with their shenanigans 🚮"

@TheGeopol wrote:

"Mihlali can go cry alone, they must keep the public out of their madness. If you’ve been violated go open a case, finish and klaar."

@ThatoNtshingil2 said:

"lol Mihlali went from being the IT girl to such a loser because of lomkhulu… Aai maarn …"

Mihlali Ndamase shows bruised face, thanks Leeroy Sidambe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase caused a stir with an Instagram post about Leeroy Sidambe. The photo sparked speculation that she might be calling him out.

Mihlali Ndamase's cryptic story about Leeroy left people speculating. Netizens shared their thoughts on Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News