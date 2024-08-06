Leeroy Sidambe Claims Self-Defence Against Mihlali: “She Attempted to Stab Me”
- Leeroy Sidambe has broken his silence regarding the viral pictures of Mihlali's bruised face on social media
- The businessman released a statement claiming self-defence and alleged that Mihlali wanted to stab him
- Leeroy also revealed why the socialite and influencer wanted to attack him at his home
The controversial Mihlali Ndamase's "boyfriend," Leeroy Sidambe, has finally spoken out about the influencer's recent post that turned social media upside down.
Leeroy Sidambe claims self-defence against Mihlali Ndamase
Once again, the controversial "couple" Leeroy Sidambe and Mihlali Ndamase became a hot topic online after the influencer caused a stir with pictures of her bruised face.
Recently, the businessman addressed the matter after Ndamase accused him of assault on social media. Sidambe came forward and shared a statement on his Instagram page stating that it was self-defence as the influencer attempted to stab him at his own home.
In the statement, Leeroy claimed that Mihlali came to his house to fight him. He also denied laying a hand on her and claimed to have only pushed her to the wall:
"On 04 August 2024 Mihlali Ndamase attempted to contacted me by placing a total of 78 calls of which I were not attended to as I had fallen asleep. Mihlali then arrived at my residence and persistently requested that my son open for her so she could see me.
"Ndamase then came to my bedroom as I was asleep to confront me for being unfaithful and she attempted to stab me of which I then protected myself by pushing her away from me resulting in her sustaining her injuries as she made contact with the wall. My son then came to my rescue after hearing me shouting as I was pleading for Mihlali not to kill me."
Leeroy then dropped a bombshell, disclosing that Mihlali has constantly abused him physically, especially when she is under the influence of certain substances, which he refused to name.
See the post below:
SA responds to rumours of Mihlali and Leeroy dating again
Briefly News previously reported that popular South African socialite Mihlali Ndamase has allegedly gotten back together with her estranged ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe. The news comes after their messy breakup, which set social media on fire late last year.
Word on the street is that Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe are dating again. The controversial couple made headlines after a video of Leeroy kissing another woman in Dubai trended. This led to a heated back-and-forth that saw Mimi share Sidambe's number on social media. She also alleged that Sidambe owed her some money.
