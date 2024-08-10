A local woman, inspired by the South African men's relay team's Olympic silver success, levelled up and took her shot

Her shot was aimed at none other than sprint sensation Akani Simbine after he led his team to a sublime podium finish

Amused locals tracked their way to X user @tiredfeminist_'s mentions to react hilariously to the ambitious gesture

SA sprinter Akani Simbine gained a few more admirers after leading the men's relay team to Olympic silver success. Images: @tiredfeminist_, @AkaniSimbine

Source: Twitter

He's now an Olympic silver medalist, and as if his reputation as the fastest man in SA wasn't already enough, Akani Simbine’s flex on the big stage has made him a magnet of unbridled attention, especially for the feminine kind.

Jumping on the admirer bandwagon after Simbine led SA to a podium finish in the 4x100m final, a sassy Mzansi lass took it one step further than the rest.

Woman guns for SA sprinter Akani Simbine

X user @tiredfeminist_ cared less about sliding into the print sensation’s DMs and decided to profess her adoration out in the open for everyone to see.

In a flirtatious diction, she poured her heart out, writing:

"Hi, Akani. So sorry to invade your private space. I wanted to share something with you that's been on my mind. I admire your calmness, and I can't help but feel a connection growing inside me.

"This might be unexpected, but I wanted to be honest about my feelings. I would love the chance to get to know you better and see where this could lead. Would you be open to exploring that with me? Can we meet over a cup of coffee?"

The ambitious hun's straight shot found its target under an early post from an elated Simbine on the heels of his relay team's sublime silver success.

Taking to his @AkaniSimbine account, he'd written:

"This is for EVERYONE. THANK YOU! #Olympics"

The post attracted almost two million views 18 hours after Simbine published it, becoming an immediate hit, not least to his daring secret admirer.

Mzansi has a giggle and a laugh

For her efforts, her post, which trailed Simbine's by two hours, gathered about 985,000 views, 13000 likes, 1700 reposts, and almost 1000 replies.

Briefly News looks at the humorous reactions to it.

@kay_living_ wrote:

"Stop quoting married men. Their wives are managing their socials."

@NeneLeakesWigs reacted:

"What y'all don't know is that we manage our husbands' social media accounts, ausi."

@TakaTina1 replied:

"'Izolo lokhu, you thought I was ugly. Now, you see me on TV, utshela abantu ukuthi ngi s.exy'."

SA long jumper faces alleged death threats

In related Olympic news, Briefly News reported that SA Olympic long jumper Jovan van Vuuren became the apparent target of an attack after he received harmful personal messages.

According to a rattled van Vuuren, his alleged intimidators directed the threats at him via WhatsApp, The South African reported.

