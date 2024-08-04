Mihlali Ndamase was the talk of the town once again after she posted a cryptic picture of herself on Instagram

Media personality Mihlali Ndamase is known to be romantically involved with businessman Leeroy Sidambe

Mihlali Ndamase's latest post about Leeroy Sidambe left people under the impression that she called him out for hurting her

Mihlali Ndamase raised eyebrows with an Instagram post about Leeroy Sidambe. The Instagram photo left people with a reason to believe that she was calling him out.

Mihlali Ndamase shared a picture of her bruised face and tagged Leeroy Sidambe which sparked GBV speculations. Image: @Ori_RSA / X / @mihlali_n / Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase's cryptic story about Leeroy left people speculating. Netizens shared their thoughts on Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy.

Mihlali Ndamase shows face bruises

In a post by @Ori_RSA on X, Mihlali Ndamase had posted an Instagram story where she has a bruised face. On the post, she captioned it: "Thank you, my angel. @leeroysidambe."

Mihlali Ndamase's bruises spark rumours about Leeroy Sidambe

Mihlali Ndamase's post about Leeroy left many people curious. Online users immediately concluded the cheese was referring to the bruises when she thanked her partner.

@Slangforever said:

"I wonder what happened."

@starrmlm wondered:

"Why she’s saying thank my angel lol."

@RayMohulo wrote:

"Angasibori, why did she go back in the first place."

@LPtyreslogistic commented:

"Later today she will say that she fell."

@Annie_Modiba asked:

"Bathong so the angel beat her up?"

@Yolly16680 declared:

"He must be arrested, it's Women's month so they must hurry up and throw him in jail. It's sickening.|"

@SlimoTokyo37008 added:

"She deleted either ways so these could be false accusations."

SA responds to rumours of Mihlali and Leeroy dating again

