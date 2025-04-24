South Africans on social media have criticised the upcoming movie Cartel for its poor production quality, including issues with sound and camera work

Fans, including prominent social media users, questioned the movie's budget and marketing, with some calling it mediocre and a flop

Despite the backlash, Cartel features notable South African and Nigerian stars, continuing the trend of cross-border collaborations in the film industry

South Africans on social media have shared their unfiltered reactions to a new local movie titled Cartel set to drop in theatres on 1 May 2025. Fans criticised the production, from the sound to the camera quality.

Fans are not impressed by the quality of a new movie featuring Rosemary Zimu and Anton Jeftha. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SA unimpressed with upcoming movie, Cartel

South Africans are known for their high-quality productions, which have earned them international recognition, including Oscar nominations. Many were shocked to see a trailer for an upcoming movie titled Cartel, which, according to fans, had below-standard quality.

The news about the movie was announced on the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. He noted that the movie features top SA and Nigerian stars like Rosemary Zimu, Anton Jefta, Brenda Wairimu and Eniola Badmus. Take a look at the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans share thoughts on new movie

As expected, fans did not hold back their reactions to the movie. Many felt the producers could have done a better job. Others asked if it was a no-budget production because of the low quality.

@bevguyapp commented:

"Yoo 🫣Ingathi it’s a student film from Sbhakabhaka College of Television and Movies."

@1z1babes wrote:

"I wouldn’t even watch this on DSTV... but these producers & writers need to respect their audience at some point."

@Bonz_Speaks wrote:

"I will watch for Brenda and Rosemary. I can't believe there's no promotion for these movies. South African filmmakers and their weak marketing."

@Tendani_Rama added:

"Angeke. This picture quality?😭😭Why did they colour it like that?"

@ThandieM_ wrote:

"Lol buying a ticket probably over R200 for this mediocre Nollywood is mad mad maaaaad business 😭😭😭. Bathong Rosemary le Sterkinekor."

@Mthokozisi_S_H wrote:

"Lol, from this trailer I can confidently say..this is going to be a flop."

Social media users have criticised the new movie, 'Cartel', featuring Rosemary Zimu. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

SA stars featured in Nigerian movies

Cartel is not the first time that South Africans have worked with Nigerians. Several SA stars have bagged roles in Nigerian films and vice versa. Internationally acclaimed SA actress Pearl Thusi made headlines when she secured a lead role in the Nigerian movie, Her Perfect Life.

Former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels also had fans excited when she announced her new role in the Nigerian movie, All's Fair in Love.

Nimrod Nkosi and Sisanda Henna bag new gig in I Am King

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African veteran actors Sisanda Henna and Nimrod Nkosi recently bagged themselves new roles in the same film.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela excitedly announced that the Lobola Man star Nimrod Nkosi and film producer Sisanda will star in an upcoming film I Am King which premiered on Saturday, 15 March 2025 at the Joburg Film Festival which is in partnership with Showmax.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News