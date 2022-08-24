Pearl Thusi has shared her excitement after landing a lead role in an upcoming Nigerian movie, Her Perfect Life

The Queen Sono actress shared that it has always been her dream to film a movie in the West African country

The South African media personality thanked Nigerian filmmaker Mo Abudu for casting her in the upcoming short film

Pearl Thusi has bagged a role in an upcoming Nigerian movie. The actress took to her timeline to open up about what this means for her career.

Pearl Thusi has shared that she's excited to star in an upcoming Nigerian movie. Image: @pearlthusi

The star will play the leading lady in Her Perfect Life. She'll also reportedly executive direct the short film.

The Queen Sono star took to Twitter to announce her good news. According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner shared that she has always wanted to film a movie in Nigeria because she believes in pan-African unity.

She thanked Nigerian filmmaker Mo Abudu for making her dream come to life. The publication reports that Business Day Nigeria reported that Pearl Thusi is one of the executive producers in the film.

Pearl's followers took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to congratulate her for bagging the role.

@RobinRadioGuru_ wrote:

"Queen doing what she does best!"

@timothymaurice commented:

"So incredible for you, for SA, for Africa!"

@TootourM said:

"Wow, I'm so happy for you."

@chucksedwin1 wrote:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations."

@Aubrey_Senyolo added:

"I knew you have been cooking something Mama Pantha, congratulations."

Pearl Thusi applauds Big Zulu for reviving SA hip-hop

In other celeb news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi took to her timeline to share her thoughts on Big Zulu's move to drop a diss track. The actress praised the rapper for reviving the Mzansi hip-hop industry.

Big Zulu dissed the entire local hip-hop industry in his new diss track, 150 Bars. The Mali Eningi rapper shaded successful rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, K.O, Emtee and Stogie T.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono star applauded Nkabi for reviving the rap culture in Mzansi after the likes of K.O dropped their own diss tracks in response to Nkabi's song.

