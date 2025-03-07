South African actors Nimrod Nkosi, Sisanda Henna and Aaron Moloisi bagged new roles in the same film

Actors Nimrod Nkosi and Sisanda Henna bagged new acting gigs. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African veteran actors Sisanda Henna and Nimrod Nkosi recently bagged themselves new roles in the same film.

The Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela excitedly announced that the Lobola Man star Nimrod Nkosi and film producer Sisanda will star in an upcoming film I Am King which will be premiered on Saturday, 15 March 2025 at the Joburg Film Festival which is in partnership with Showmax.

It was also reported that the multilingual actor and TV host Aaron Moloisi will also be featured in the same film as Nimrod and Sisanda.

"CASTING NEWS: Nimrod Nkosi, Sisanda Henna & Aaron Moloisi in new film. They star in Nhlanhla Dlamini’s debut feature film called “I Am King”. The film is set to premiere at Joburg Film Festival next week."

Showmax's PR and Content Marketing manager Sanelisiwe Mhlati shared with Briefly News insight about another film Sterring that will premiere at the Joburg Film Festival.

She said:

"Inspired by 90s action movies, Ramz dreams of becoming a hero who can take down bullies like Shaka. His dream turns into reality when he accidentally saves a superstar actress from a mugging, earning him the reputation of a real-life Sterring.

"His newfound fame puts him in the crosshairs of Bra Tony, a powerful businessman and underground drug kingpin whose empire starts crumbling because of Ramz’s growing influence. SAFTA nominee Mathews Rantsoma stars as Ramz, opposite Sabelo Majola as the menacing Shaka and Siphiwe Nkosi as the ruthless Bra Tony."

Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo bag roles in same film

Earlier this week it was also announced that the two former Uzalo stars Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo bagged roles in the same film.

The Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported on social media that the two former Uzalo actors Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo will star in a new film Perfect Match which will premiere at the Joburg Film Festival on Saturday, 15 March 2025.

"CASTING NEWS: Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo in new film. Former Uzalo cast members star in “Perfect Match” — a rom-com movie directed by Mpho Hoelejane. The film, premiering at Joburg Film Festival, is part of the partnership the fest has with Showmax. #PerfectMatchShowmax is screening at the Joburg Film fest on 15 March 2025 at NuMetro in Hyde Park at 4PM."

Actor Israel to host new MojaLove reality TV show

On 28 February 2025, it was officially announced that the South African actor Israel Matseke-Zulu bagged himself a new gig as the host of MojaLove’s upcoming reality show Ngwana Wa Tshwenya.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the exciting news about Matseke-Zulu’s new gig with his followers on social media. Mphela shared that the new show is an intervention reality show where Israel and the MojaLove team help families bring their troublesome kids back on the right path. The show is set to premiere on Monday, 3 March 2025 at 5 pm on MojaLove Channel 157 on DSTV.

Actor Aubrey Poo joins Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Generations: The Legacy is switching things up with the additions of new actors. Viewers of the popular soapie couldn't keep calm following the reports that Aubrey Poo is joining the show.

South African soapie lovers are in for a treat as their favourite show Generations: The Legacy is about to shake things up with a new addition to the star-studded cast.

