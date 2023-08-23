Aubrey Poo has joined the cast of one of South Africa's longest-running SABC1 telenovelas, Generations: The Legacy

The star joins fellow seasoned actors Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo who reprised their iconic roles as Karabo and Tau

Statements in the media noted that Aubrey who is currently on The Estate will play the role of Khumo Moroka

Generations: The Legacy is switching things up with the additions of new actors. Viewers of the popular soapie couldn't keep calm following the reports that Aubrey Poo is joining the show.

Aubrey Poo has joined the cast of 'Generations: The Legacy'. Image: @actoraubrey

Aubrey Poo joins Generations: The Legacy as Khumo Moroka

South African soapie lovers are in for a treat as their favourite show Generations: The Legacy is about to shake things up with a new addition to the star-studded cast.

Seasoned actor Aubrey Poo who has starred in shows like The Estate and Muvhango is set to join the show. The confirmation that Poo will join the show comes after reports that veteran actors Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo will reprise their iconic roles as Karabo Moroka and Tau Mogale.

According to News24, the producers of the show issued a statement noting that Aubrey Poo is the perfect fit for the role.

What role will Aubrey Poo play in Generations: The Legacy

Aubrey Poo will join the iconic Moroka family. The star will play the role of Khumo Moroka who will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the family's mining business. The statement read:

"We look forward to a blooming spring and sizzling summer as the drama, scheming and betrayal intensifies when these three powerhouses light up our screens from mid-September. Viewers are in for a major shake-up as family battles, love triangles and boardroom manoeuvres explode."

