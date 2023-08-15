Leleti Khumalo expressed her joy about the release of the remastered version of Sarafina in cinemas

She said watching the film again brought back vivid memories such as learning the epic dance routines and songs

The actress fondly recalled the memory of having legendary thespians on the set during the filming of the movie

'Sarafina' cinema return: Leleti Khumalo recalls fond memories of filming with Miriam Makeba and Whoopi Goldberg

Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Leleti Khumalo expressed her feelings about 'Sarafina's' recent success. Image: @leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

Leleti Khumalo reflected on her Sarafina role after it premiered at cinemas three decades after its initial release.

Leleti Khumalo shares emotions sparked by Sarafina

The remastered edition debuted on Thursday and is scheduled to be screened in local theatres across the country from today. The movie is also being showcased at the 76th instalment of the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress said the film evoked strong emotions when she viewed it on the silver screen as if it happened yesterday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Leleti Khumalo credits legendary entertainment stars

Speaking to Sowetan, she paid homage to her late co-stars such as Miriam Makeba who added emotional depth to the viewing experience.

Leleti said that Makeba, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Kani, protected and guided the younger actors, and shaped their behaviour for the entertainment industry. She highlighted that Goldberg's humility stood out because she refused special treatment and recognised her as the leading star.

"We had people like Miriam Makeba, Whoopi Goldberg and John Kani, who had a lot of experience, while for us it was our first movie. They really protected us as actors and children as much as they were our colleagues."

‘Sarafina’ continues to impress the international community more than 3 decades after its release

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African popular movie Sarafina is still making major strides on the local and international scenes, more than 30 years after its release.

The historic sale took place at Cannes Classics Official Selection. The film’s producer, Anant Singh, who is attending the Cannes Film Festival alongside Leleti Khumalo, who played the lead role, Sarafina. Singh said it was good that they have maintained a healthy relationship with the French production companies since the film first premiered in 1992.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News