Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovus are now certified short film-makers

The Ndlovus filmed LoveLocked in 2020, a story documenting an in-love couple battling with mental health

They have released the trailer of their production on their YouTube channel

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu and his Binnelander's actress wife, Stephanie, have released the trailer of their short film, LoveLocked, on their YouTube channel.

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have debuted the trailer of their first short film, 'LoveLocked' on their YouTube channel. Images: @miss_sandowns

The Ndlovu Uncut Productions released LoveLocked trailer

The Ndlovu family's film company, The Ndlovu Uncut Productions, started filming their first short film, LoveLocked, in 2020.

The film reflected the relationship of a young couple challenged by mental health.

This is how their Youtube channel captioned the trailer:

"The movie follows Tiyani and Zaria’s passionate, loving relationship starting to crumble as the uncertainty of the future drives Tiyani into an abyss of hopelessness and despair. As days become longer and harder, will Zaria’s love and benevolence be enough to save Tiyani from his mental lockdown?"

Check out the trailer below:

Social media reacts to The Ndlovu's Uncut Production's LoveLocked

Followers of the couple flooded the comment section of the trailer with compliments:

@lihlencongwane was intrigued:

"I know you guys said it's just a trailer, but it wasn't enough. Can we please see the whole shooting I'm intrigued, a lot of relationships were tested during covid time it would be nice to see a production of what we all went through but don't wanna talk about."

@sphesihlezulu4123 applauded:

"Anxiety, depression, compassion fatigue and all other heavy topics that have stigmas around them. Things that are real but so difficult to talk about. Thank you to the Ndlovus for opening up the conversation. I'm definitely watching this one. This is some Oscar-worthy stuff!"

@swiszvilakazi2418 comment

"I got chills from watching this trailer! I cannot wait to watch this. Hungani, Steph."

@sinovuyontetha3541 congratulated:

"As we wait patiently. The talent, the emotion, everything is in order. I'm at the edge of my seat already. Big ups to you Mr and Mrs Ndlovu. Love your work."

@vuyophandle1903 made a promise:

"Interesting storyline. Will be sure to tune in."

@cecilianethanani8104 was sold:

"Very interesting storyline. I have fallen in love with the story, I just can not wait to have more. I just love how the emotions are so raw."

@magloire.missimbu said:

"This is gonna be so amazing, I can already feel it. Congratulations you guys !"

Skeem Saam fans warm up to Hungani Ndlovu

In another Briefly News story, Skeem Saam viewers are starting to love Hungani as Tbose.

The actor was rejected by loyal viewers of the show when he replaced Cornet Mamabolo, who played Tbose Maputla.

Fans of the show were starting to see the production's vision by casting Ndlovu, complimenting his performance on social media.

