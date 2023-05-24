Sarafina has proved once again that it is a timeless classic that will continue making waves in the world

The star-studded movie featuring Leleti Khumalo, Somizi Mhlongo, Whoopi Goldberg, Miriam Makeba and Mbongeni Ngema was recently acquired for international sales

Sarafina reportedly received a standing ovation acquired for international sales by a French media company, TF1 Studio

South African popular movie Sarafina is still making major strides on the local and international scenes, more than 30 years after its release.

According to the Daily Sun, the historic sale took place at Cannes Classics Official Selection on 21 May. The film’s producer Anant Singh who is attending the Cannes Film Festival alongside Leleti Khumalo who played the lead role, Sarafina.

Singh said it was good that they have maintained a healthy relationship with the French production companies since the film first premiered in 1992.

He added that modern technology also enables them to reach a new generation of audiences and also provides opportunities to release the film on platforms like IMAX. He said:

"TF1/Newen Studios are equally passionate about the film, and we look forward to working with them on theatrical and other media, and to generating revenue and viewership across the territories of the world."

Sarafina producer Anant Singh happy that the film will engage the younger audience

Anant Singh also added that he was happy that people who watched the South African film for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival were moved.

"It’s a testament to our film, and the many creative partnerships involved, that it engages a younger audience three decades later."

