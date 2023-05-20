Sarafina has made world history once again, this time with the help of the 76th Cannes Film Festival

The prestigious festival has announced that it will feature the iconic Mzansi film in its classics category

This will make Sarafina the first South African film to screen twice at the well-known French event

The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in France will feature the South African classic Sarafina. The magnificent work will be showcased once again at the international award show.

Mbongeni Ngema's groundbreaking screenplay has done it again. The film will be the first from South Africa to screen twice at the prestigious event.

Cannes Film Festival celebrates 30 years of Sarafina

The exquisite period piece moved millions worldwide when it was first screened. Oscar-winning Whoopi Goldberg, Leleti Khumalo, John Kani, Miriam Makeba, and Mbongeni Ngema all starred in it.

30 years later, The Soweto Uprising musical will be given new life at the Cannes Film Festival. One student's struggle against apartheid can inspire a new generation.

Sarafina producer says the film was the first of its kind

Anant Singh, the producer of the movie, told SABC News that its uniqueness was difficult to duplicate.

He told the news channel:

"It dealt with a very tough issue and dealt with it sensitively, but through music and dance. This was almost unheard of, and when I began to make the movie, everyone was so skeptical. How can you tell an apartheid story and do it around music and dance?"

Singh further claimed in the interview that the originality of the film is what keeps it fresh.

Watch the interview here:

