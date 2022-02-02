Whoopi Goldberg has received major backlash for some thoughtless comments she made about the Holocaust on the talk show, The View

The celeb has since made an effort to apologise to those she offended with her words but even after three apologies, there are consequences

ABC Studios has made the decision to suspend Goldberg from the talk show as both parties find a way forward following the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After some wounding comments about the Holocaust on The View, Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from her hosting duties for two weeks. The actress has apologised and attempted to explain her words but ABC studios are adamant that action needs to be taken to protect the affected communities.

ABC Studios has announced Whoopi Goldberg's two-week suspension from 'The View' after hurtful comments. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg is under fire after saying that the Holocaust was not a matter of race since it involved "two groups of white people". After sharing her opinion of the Nazi genocide on The View, the TV personality attempted to explain what she meant but only dug her hole deeper.

BBC News reports that Whoopi has since apologised a few times but the words seem to have left a lasting impression on the viewers of the show. In her third public apology, Goldberg said:

"Yesterday on the show I misspoke. [The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

ABC Studios has released a statement informing the public that Whoopi would be suspended from the talk show for the next two weeks, reports The Guardian. The president of ABC News, Kim Godwin wrote:

"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments."

Goldberg, who has been on The View since 2007, made the comments when the ladies on the panel were discussing the Tennessee school board's decision to scrap a Holocaust novel from the curriculum for being too graphic.

‘Janet Jackson’: Mariah Carey, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L Jackson & more speak out in megastar’s docuseries

In other news, Briefly News reported that Janet Jackson has broken decades worth of privacy to bring fans into her life. The legendary musician has teamed up with Lifetime to film a documentary about every moment that has formed the woman that she is today.

Fans are bursting with excitement after catching the extended trailer to the show.

55-Year-old musician Janet Jackson has had a life worth making moves about and she is finally doing just that. The youngest member of the famous Jackson family is opening up about the devastating loss of her world-famous brother, controversial career moments and becoming a mother so late in her life.

Source: Briefly News