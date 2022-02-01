The second season of The Real Housewives of Durban is rolling and Nonku Williams and her mother have attracted quite a bit of hate

The first episode started with a garden event hosted by Nonku to try and redeem herself after her disastrous wine-tasting evening in the previous season

Viewers did not take well to the queen and her 'Miss Universe' but Nonku has taken a stand against all of the internet slander

Nonku Williams has been having a rather tough time with fans of The Real Housewives of Durban. The reality star and her mother have been dragged repeatedly by folks who feel the show can do without them. Nonku has made it clear that she has had enough of all of the negativity.

Since the first season of The Real Housewives of Durban, Nonku Williams has remained mum on the amount of hate she has been getting on the internet. After one too many messages, ZAlebs reports that the celeb has finally put her foot down about what she will not tolerate from strangers on social media.

After the first episode of the second season of the popular reality show, Twitter flooded with comments about Nonku and her mother that certainly hit a nerve.

Williams took to her Instagram to respond to everything that has been said to her and her mother ever since the show aired. She wrote:

"For a long time I have kept quiet and not responded to some of the most insinuating comments on social media but it’s time I speak up. I have a voice and as long as I have breath in my body I will never stop speaking and saying enough is enough... enough of cyberbullying, and people thinking they are entitled to someone’s life they know nothing about."

