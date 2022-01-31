The announcement that Khanyi Mbau would be joining the cast of the popular Showmax series The Wife has met with mixed reviews

One person could not hold back their displeasure at the actress being a crucial part of this new show and share their thoughts on social media

Fans are now commending Khanyi for her mature and level-headed response to the hater who did not want to see her on the show

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Khanyi Mbau is no stranger to haters, so it comes as no surprise that she has some carefully throughout, well-worded responses. A fan of The Wife shared that she was not too pleased about Mbau joining the show. Khanyi clapped back in a way that had many singing her praises.

Khanyi Mbau's classy clap-back to an online hater has peeps singing her praises. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Late last year it was announced that Khanyi Mbau would be joining the critically acclaimed second season of the Showmax drama series The Wife. Many fans were so excited to see the talented actress in action. ZAlebs reports that some did not receive the news well and weren't too shy to say it.

Khanyi's response to the Twitter troll had many feeling proud of the actress. Instead of stooping low, Mbau rose above and chose maturity. She wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Your feelings are valid! Unfortunately, life doesn’t always give you what you want. All I can say is give the character a chance or stay with the book and let those that are open to something different experience it. As Zandile Zulu it’s a pleasure meeting you."

@masaelmusica responded in Khanyi's defence:

"Still early to be spotting Zandile's flops, best is yet to come I believe."

@SediNgubane said:

"What a mature response, I love it."

@jasminejebari replied:

"Perfect response to an idiot who doesn’t watch movies at all, but places an opinion beforehand. We’ve seen your talent on our screens. You are one of the best actresses in SA to date."

The Wife viewers react to Nkosana not telling Zandile about her child’s death

Briefly News reported that the viewers of The Wife have taken to social media to react to how Nkosana kept his wife Zandile out of the loop about her child's death.

Nkosana, a role portrayed by Mondli Makhoba, did not tell his boo when they were burying her kid.

Zandile, a role played by Khanyi Mbau, is in jail and did not attend the funeral because her man did not tell her the truth.

Source: Briefly News