Showmax delivered their hot and fresh highlight reel for the upcoming episodes of The Wife yesterday morning and fan reactions are still pouring in

The 30-second long clip includes a brief moment showing Mandisa getting up to no good and her actions have fans reeling on the Twitter TL

Eager audiences have expressed their concern for the character’s livelihood after seeing what she could have done and many are wondering what will come next for her

Thursday could not come sooner for The Wife fans who were recently slammed with an eventful trailer. The few seconds of the clip that viewers can’t stop talking about involve Mandisa seeking out revenge in a very dangerous way.

Mandisa is choosing violence, according to this week's episode highlights of 'The Wife'. Image: @zikhonasodlaka/Instagram

Source: Instagram

For a few moments, audiences can see the character emptying a bag filled with her in-laws’ heist money. Mandisa then empties out a bottle of alcohol on the heap of cash and throws a lit match into it, essentially burning her world to the ground.

Expectedly, online reactions from viewers were less than calm since they are aware of what her husband and his family are capable of. The loyal audience took to Twitter to convey their disbelief, worry and amusement about what they saw.

Take a look at some of the passionate comments Mzansi peeps left on the TL after seeing the snippets below.

@tamara_sanda wrote:

“If this girl doesn't stop playing with fire, uzotsha (she’s going to burn).”

@Ramathabatheee confessed:

“I'm here for a chaotic Mandisa.”

@oraamodiba said:

“Mandisa is honestly done. I mean what is she doing?”

@Thulinkie04 suggested:

“Mandisa is totally out of her mind!”

Mzansi viewers say they’re bored of unnecessary scenes on The Wife

In related stories, Briefly News recently reported that The Wife was the talk of the town on the internet again, however, fans were singing a different tune that time around. Audiences who tuned in to watch the last few episodes were at odds with some of the additional scenes in the show.

Netizens were not shy to let it be known that their favourite series was letting them down with some of the things that unfolded on screen. They even called the production out for adding filler scenes to drag out their seasons.

Additionally, viewers tore into the elderly couple that showed up in last week’s episodes, calling them boring. Take a look at some of the harsh reviews the audience members had for The Wife producers recently.

