It’s Alicia Keys’ big day today and her husband is treating her like the queen she is while letting fans in on the spectacular festivities

Swizz Beatz has spared no cost for his lovely lady, even including a quick private plane trip to a hidden location for a bash that even the singer was unaware of

The pair are currently partying up a storm with legendary singer El DeBarge offering his greatest hits as the dazzling event’s entertainment

Swizz Beatz has documented every single moment of his breathtaking birthday itinerary for Alicia Keys. The superstar singer turns 41 years old today and her husband is not taking the huge event for granted.

Looking at his Instagram, fans can see that the festivities started with a bang. The award-winning hip-hop producer gave his followers a peek at his gorgeous wife in a sparkling catsuit to kick off the slew of posts that followed.

Up next, were some celebratory videos from a decked-out private jet. Alicia sipped on cocktails and sang her heart out as her hubby hyped her up in one video, then fans were treated to an outfit change in the next. The singer can be heard saying in the clip:

“I don’t even know where we’re going.”

Of course, Swizz Beatz’ surprise didn’t disappoint as he shared even more clips of his lady having the best time in a party bus. The birthday bash topped everything off as Alicia is seen dancing to El Debarge’s surprise live performance in another post.

Alicia Keys looks like she is having the time of her life and it doesn’t even seem like her man is done yet. The lit affairs are memories that Alicia will never forget and fans are fawning over Swizz’s efforts in the comments, saying:

“LOVE the way you love her!”

@oh.so.thats_cass added:

“This is the proper way to celebrate!! Sheesh”

@atrocityjohnson said:

“He set the bar for real fellas, are going to have to take their girls to the moon for their birthdays for real for real”

Alicia Keys shares epic throwback of her humble beginnings in music

In more stories about Alicia Keys, Briefly News previously reported that the star took to social media to talk about how she started out in music. She also shared how she's grateful to be where she is now.

Alicia only started making music in her bedroom in Harlem but that paved the way to becoming a superstar. She wrote:

"The room was so small, she sat on the bed and played the keyboard piano trying to come up with songs that matched the feelings in her heart."

The singer-songwriter said that she tried really hard to find her voice in that small room in New York, never giving up and keeping her eyes on the prize.

