Today marks the actress and media personality’s 32nd birthday and she has plenty of reasons to celebrate the awesome milestone

Briefly News has chosen to honour the icon’s big day by taking a look back at some of her best moments in front of the camera, apart from her most popular role as Qondi

Although there are far more to count than one can on two hands, we’ve selected three standout events from the bunch to make the stunner’s day a little sweeter

Jessica Nkosi might be partying up a storm today since it is her 32nd birthday. Whether she’s out with friends or enjoying some time off with her little family, Briefly News has decided to add one more celebratory item to her agenda.

The gifted Jessica Nkosi toasts to her 32nd trip around the sun today. Image: @jessicankosi/Instagram

Since Jessica is best known for her stellar performance as the ever-so-gracious Queen Qondi on Isibaya, we’ve decided to shake things up a little bit for her. So, Briefly News has listed below three outstanding on-screen moments that didn’t come from Isibaya, courtesy of Jessica’s talent.

Marrying Warren Masemola in a music video

It is impossible to think of AKA’s Caiphus Song without thinking about a good old South African wedding step and that’s all thanks to the track’s visuals. Of course, the hitmaker had to enlist only the brightest stars for the lead roles in the iconic piece.

Jessica Nkosi may have kept her real-life wedding a little more private from the public eye, but fans never missed out on seeing her as a blushing bride. Some fans even applauded the actress for her music video appearance, with one saying:

“Ultimate bride”

Boss babe confrontations on ‘The Queen’

Nothing is hotter than Jessica Nkosi as a villain, making her first introduction as Thando Sebata on The Queen a fire TV moment. The iconic sniper scene we first saw her in was so perfect that the fine actress couldn’t help but share a glimpse of it herself.

Guest hosting ‘Our Perfect Wedding’

Several stars can say they are multi-hyphenates, but none can say it as confidently as Jessica. The law graduate who turned to entertainment has blessed fans with her acting skills, vocal abilities and even her hosting mastery.

One of the shows that displayed her TV host talent best was the South African fan favourite, Our Perfect Wedding. The star’s followers sang her praises after watching her do her thing on the reality TV show, with one writing:

“Jessica, I was very impressed by your presentation on last week's perfect wedding. The respect and consideration you gave the couple, spoke African languages, I respect you girl, if you’re really like that in real life, may God bless you more.”

