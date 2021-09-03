Jessica Nkosi just got herself a shiny new whip and she could not be happier with her decision, it’s gorgeous

Taking to social media to show it off, Jessica let her people know that the red screamed her name, so she went with it

Jessica’s new beamer had fans drooling in the comment section and they let her know she made the right decision

South African actress and TV presenter Jessica Nkosi treated herself to a new set of cherry red wheels. Gurls got good taste!

'The Queen' star Jessica Nkosi spoiled herself with a brand new set of wheels that has fans drooling. Image: @jessicankosi.

Taking to social media to show off her lush whip, wearing black, the former Isibaya actress made it known that red is her colour, reported ZAlebs. Jessica felt daring and went with red over white.

Jessica gave her people the rundown on the car, highlighting that “she has a blonde interior, panoramic sunroof and 20-inch rims” – yup, it’s a lady, of course!

Jessica posted:

Seeing Jessica’s lush new beamer, fans took to the comment section to let her know she made the right decision going for red. Ishu, this car is on fire, Sisi!

@askia_zamahni commented on the beauty of Jessica’s new ride:

“Just as beautiful as it should be ❤️❤️❤️”

@sirlow_z is obsessed:

“The true definition of beauty ❤️”

@sbuhmsomi made it known that Jessica is a flame too:

“Surely you would have been arrested if looking immensely beautiful was a crime.”

@iamsimo.m congratulated Jessica on her new car:

‘My babyyyy! Congratulations.”

Jessica Nkosi grateful for the sweet gift her bae TK Dlamini got her

It seems things are peachy again between Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini, reported Briefly News.

After having a bad day at work, Jessica Dlamini found a reason to smile when TK surprised her with a gift. The romantic lover sent Nkosi a bouquet of flowers and a journal that made her day.

Taking to social media, Jessica posted the flowers along with the caption:

“This def made my day so so much better.”

TK is showing that romance never gets old no matter how long a relationship has been going. It’s amazing to see the pair loving each other out loud.

