The newlyweds marked 31 days as a married couple on Monday and the new wifey revealed the not so romantic way she was asked for her hand to celebrate

Additionally, the Instagram story shared by Mrs Mpisane revealed the true duration of her relationship with her hubby, which suggests an overlap with his romance with Sithelo

Fans shared their shocked reactions at how the couple’s marital union came about and the shady timing of their courtship

Monday 17 January marked a month since Andile Mpisane and Tamia got married in a surprise wedding. The young new Mrs shared a throwback to how the wedlock began in her Instagram stories to honour the occasion.

The Royal AM chairman asked his wife to commit herself to him with a short text message. Image: @tamia_mpisane/Instagram and @andilempisane10/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The screenshot displayed a text exchange between the two and a picture of them on their infamous wedding day. Shockingly, the iMessage screenshot revealed how Andile initially asked his wife to marry him. His text read:

“Would you love to get married to me?”

Tamia also wrote a caption in the story, revealing the timeline of her affair with her now-husband, writing:

“& 10 months later…Happy one month of marriage.”

Netizens were surprised to receive the two pieces of information that were shared by Tamia so freely. See some of Mzansi peeps’ confused and some annoyed reactions to the messy situation below.

@SeapointO inquired:

“Is that how he asked her?!?”

@palesa_fx added:

“What a proposal”

@mphoalex11 noted:

“So he was cheating on his baby mama or they were both cheating or she was cheating? What's up with this 10 months because my math is failing me”

Petition to cast Tamia Mpisane in 'Real Housewives of Durban' makes the rounds online

In more stories about Mr and Mrs Mpisane, Briefly News recently reported that Tamia made waves when she married her Royal AM chairman husband in a quickie wedding last year, now the people can't wait to see more of her. Thus, audiences have deemed it fit to ask that she be added to the Real Housewives roster.

Several tweeps noted that Tamia would be the perfect fit as soon as the Season 2 ladies were revealed. Now, netizens have taken their proposal one step further by creating a petition to get her on our TV screens.

Pop culture commentator Musa Khawula shared the link to the plea for other interested parties to sign. Excited peeps took to the comment section to add their piece about having Tamia on the show.

