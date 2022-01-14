The new Season of RHOD has been creating headlines all week because of the new housewife acquisitions and it continues to trend as fans request one more addition

Andile Mpisane’s new wife has been put forward as the best possible candidate for the show since she certainly has enough glamour and drama in her life to make good TV

An official petition to have the newlywed on the series was circulated on Twitter by Thursday as viewers made their calls for her casting louder

Tamia Mpisane made waves when she married her Royal AM chairman husband in a quickie wedding last year and the people can’t wait to see more of her. Thus, audiences have deemed it fit to ask that she be added to the Real Housewives roster.

Several tweeps noted that Tamia would be the perfect fit as soon as the Season 2 ladies were revealed. Now, netizens have taken their proposal one step further by creating a petition to get her on our TV screens.

Pop culture commentator Musa Khawula shared the link to the plea for other interested parties to sign. Excited peeps took to the comment section to add their piece about having Tamia on the show. See what they said below.

@thepicklejuice noted:

“She fits the memo very well.. she is extremely rich and is married”

@Tasty_Hlo wrote:

“Yes, Tamia and Babes Wodumo please.”

Although many agreed that having a member of the Mpisane/Mkhize clan on another show would be great, others disagreed. Take a look at some of the opposing views below.

@Krazi_J suggested:

“Just because she is rich doesn't mean she is entertaining... the question is does she have content? Because even Mamkhize’s reality show was Average and Madam and Mercy’s reality show was a Flop.”

Shauwn Mkhize recruits Andile Mpisane’s new wife Tamia Mpisane in Royal AM

In more stories concerning Tamia, Briefly News previously reported that Shauwn Mkhize had set her new daughter-in-law, Tamia, up with a comfy position at Royal AM.

ZAlebs reported that Law student Tamia Mpisane had gone from girlfriend to fiancée, to wife and then Royal AM employee all in under a week. Loving mother-in-law Shauwn Mkhize has made it clear that anybody with the Mpisane surname will hold a position in the soccer club.

It is unclear what Tamia's job title is but the newlywed is said to have family ties in the football industry, seeing as though her uncle is Sfiso Biyela, Richards Bay FC chairman.

