Shauwn Mkhize has given her new daughter-in-law a very warm welcome into the family by offering her a position in the family business

Andile Mpisane surprised Mzansi last weekend when he ditched his baby mama Sithelo Shozi and married Tamia Louw the day of their engagement

MaMkhize had to put out a few fires but has sent a clear message that Tamia is here to stay no matter what peeps have to say about it

What better way to say 'Welcome to the family' than to offer someone a position in the thriving family business? Shauwn Mkhize has set her new daughter-in-law, Tamia, up with a comfy position at Royal AM.

Shauwn Mkhize has offered her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane a senior position at Royal AM. Image: @kwa_mamkhize and @tamia_mpisane

ZAlebs reports that Law student Tamia Mpisane has gone from girlfriend to fiancée, to wife and now Royal AM employee all in under a week. Loving mother-in-law Shauwn Mkhize has made it clear that anybody with the Mpisane surname will hold a position in the soccer club.

It is unclear what Tamia's job title is but the newlywed is said to have family ties in the football industry, seeing as though her uncle is Sfiso Biyela, Richards Bay FC chairman.

Andile Mpisane was not Tamia's lottery ticket as most people would think. The South African reported that Louw comes from a wealthy family and has a net worth of roughly R4.3 million.

Shauwn Mkhize, addresses allegations regarding Sithelo Shozi, Andile Mpisane wedding: “Both moved on”

Briefly News reported that it has been a weekend filled with baby mama drama Kwa MaMkhize. Andile Mpisane rocked the internet when he proposed to someone who so clearly was not Sithelo Shozi. Shauwn has set the record straight, killing all speculation.

After a whole weekend full of speculations, Shauwn Mkhize has taken to Instagram to clear up all rumours about her son Andile Mpisane's engagement to Tamia Louw. The protective momma wrote a statement addressing every rumour circulating the web.

The news of Andile's engagement to Tamia came as a shock to many because just a few weeks ago, The South African reported that Mpisane had bought his baby mama Sithelo Shozi a flashy new BMW. Giving the impression that the relationship was rosy.

