Dr Shauwn Mkhize has broken her silence on the negative comments about her son Andile Mpisane marrying Tamia Louw and not his baby mama Sithelo Shozi

The news of the Royal AM chairman tying the knot broke the internet this past weekend as peeps wondered where Sithelo was

MaMkhize has spoken up to let people know where her family stands with the mother of two grandchildren and where Shozi and Mpisane's relationship lies

It has been a weekend filled with baby mama drama Kwa MaMkhize. Andile Mpisane rocked the internet when he proposed to someone who so clearly was not Sithelo Shozi. Shauwn has set the record straight, killing all speculation.

Shauwn Mkhize sets the record straight about Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane drama. Image: @kwa_mamkhize, @_sithelo and @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

After a whole weekend full of speculations, Shauwn Mkhize has taken to Instagram to clear up all rumours about her son Andile Mpisane's engagement to Tamia Louw. The protective momma wrote a statement addressing every rumour circulating the web. She said:

"I would just like to set the record straight on a few things, especially after some of the false narratives put out there., and everyone must remember I am a FEMINIST!!!!!! and I will never hurt any woman but I will protect but it’s not my place to give details

I personally have no grudges or any untoward feelings against the mother of my grandkids.

As a mother, it is my job to guide and support my son's decisions.

I will not be going into the details of their private affairs. They have both moved on with their lives and will continue co-parenting for the sake of the children

As a mother, this is one of the happiest times in my life to be able to officially welcome home a daughter in law."

The news of Andile's engagement to Tamia came as a shock to many because just a few weeks ago, The South African reported that Mpisane had bought his baby mama Sithelo Shozi a flashy new BMW. Giving the impression that the relationship was rosy.

