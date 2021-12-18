“She’s Failed This Boy”: #Mamkhize Trends Amid Andile Mpisane Engagement Drama

The saga continues as South Africans are still trying to piece together Andile Mpisane's sudden proposal

Taking to the Twitter streets, many peeps are convinced that Andile was forced into the marriage by his mother

Shady peeps took to the comments section sharing their feelings of disbelief on the timeline

The whole Andile Mpisane proposal drama has left South Africans with questions and with no answers in sight, many peeps have been forced to speculate.

South Africans are convinced that Andile's mom, businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' forced him into the hasty engagement and did not shy away from making their opinions known on the timeline.

Others, however, are drawing on Andile's past history of cheating on his former lady influencer Sithelo and say it's just in his nature to be unreliable.

Check out some of the saucy comments below:

One person, however, was way more positive:

Haibo: Andile Mpisane proposes to Tamia Louw, not baby mama Sithelo, SA stunned

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that while there are very few things that can still shock South Africans, many have not only been left stunned but are also stung by Royal AM FC chairman Andile Mpisane's hugely unexpected move of asking for another woman's hand in marriage.

Mpisane in videos that have recently been doing the rounds on social media was seen going down on one knee to model Tamia Louw, and the scenes, although romantic, have left many in Mzansi with some major unanswered questions.

It's a well-known fact that businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's son, who recently copped himself a Mercedes-Mayback worth R3 million, has been seeing DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi, with whom he shares two children, the oldest of which is Baby Flo, who turned one earlier this year.

And so, naturally, locals and many others could only react with surprise to the sudden and unexpected development of seeing Mpisane going down one knee to another woman.

Despite this, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple, with Mpisane, Sithelo and Mamkhize all dominating the trends list for the best part of Friday night.

Outpouring of sympathy for Sithelo

Briefly News cruised down the drama-filled streets of Twitter to bring readers the best in reactions to Andile's romantic engagement to the stunning model, who shortly after the engagement, changed her surname to Mpisane on her Instagram.

@thicknsavage wrote:

"Sithelo gets a car and Tamia gets the ring? Clearly, it's true that when a man wants to, he will."

@NEF_FENI said:

"The whole Andile Mpisane and Sithelo thing is proof that you can't stay with a person who cheats. Myeke nono before ak'hlaza even worse, uphinde uyeke uburide or die."

@Iam_londerh1 added:

"Sithelo must just write a tell-all book about this whole Andile Mpisane saga and we'll buy it. 'Fighting amabhubesi and still losing the bag'. Ngyadlala we won't buy it!"

