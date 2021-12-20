Andile Mpisane and Tamia Louw got married during an opulent ceremony in front of family and friends on Friday night

Netizens were baffled by the quickie wedding, especially because the Royal AM chairperson was last linked to Sithelo Shozi, the mother of his children

Stunned Mzansi onlookers were surprised to know that the soccer star has been seeing Tamia since 2019 and now some more surprising facts about her have been made public knowledge

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane is a married man as of Friday, 17 December. The 20-year-old sent shockwaves through the internet when he proposed and signed a wedding certificate in one night to an unknown young woman.

Get to know Andile Mpisane's new makoti, Tamia after their whirlwind wedding. Image: @tamia_mpisane/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Since then, it has been revealed that the bride in question is Tamia Louw, a model who apparently has been with Andile for some time. The new Mrs Mpisane deserves a proper introduction to the nation, so Briefly News has listed six important points about her.

Where she is from

Tamia Mpisane, nee Louw, was raised by her paternal grandparents. The stunning lady, who is five years Andile’s senior, resided in Richard’s Bay during her formative years.

Tamia’s soccer roots

Although Tamia and Andile’s relationship may come as a shock to many, the pair actually have things in common. Like Andile, Tamia has family in the soccer industry because her uncle Sfiso Biyela is the chairman of Richards Bay FC.

More about Tamia’s family

Tamia has two younger siblings, a little sister and a brother. Similarly to her spouse, Tamia has a close-knit relationship with her mother and often refers to her mama as her best friend.

About Tamia’s profession

Mrs Mpisane has worked as a consultant who assisted with improving clients’ credit score ratings. Currently, she is studying to complete a law degree at Varsity college and she is a model.

Mrs Mpisane’s priorities

According to News24, Tamia and her family prioritise her studies before her position as a wife. The publication shared that the Louw family made a point to include how she will be supported in her academic career during lobola negotiations.

What’s next for the new wifey?

The Mpisane-Mkhize clan are as busy as ever lately, meaning Tamia will need to adapt with haste. For now, it is known that the young beauty will work and reside in both Durban and Johannesburg like the rest of her famous family.

SA stunned as Andile Mpisane proposes to Tamia Louw, not baby mama Sithelo Shozi

Earlier, Briefly News reported that while there are very few things that can still shock South Africans, many have not only been left stunned but are also stung by Royal AM FC chairman Andile Mpisane's hugely unexpected move of asking for another woman's hand in marriage.

Mpisane, in videos that have recently been doing the rounds on social media, was seen going down on one knee to model Tamia Louw. The scenes, although romantic, have left many in Mzansi with some major unanswered questions.

It's a well-known fact that businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's son, who recently copped himself a Mercedes Maybach worth R3 million, had been seeing DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi. He shares two children with Sithelo, the oldest of which is Baby Flo, who turned one earlier this year.

And so, naturally, locals and many others could only react with surprise to the sudden and unexpected development of seeing Mpisane going down one knee to another woman.

Source: Briefly.co.za