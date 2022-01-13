The Wife spent yet another Thursday trending on Twitter as the plot thickened concerning a used-to-be favourite couple’s relationship in the latest episode

Viewers witness one Zulu brother character lay hands on his expecting wife and quickly shared their disappointment online

The character’s name even became a trending topic as Mzansi called him out for his disgusting actions, with some also taking the scene to heart, deeming it traumatic

Another episode of The Wife aired this morning and fans weren’t delighted with what they witnessed when they tuned in. A once loveable couple became the subject of concern when the husband character beat his wife.

Mqhele, one of the Zulu brothers was bashed by viewers who first experienced him as a caring man towards Hlomu. They ripped him apart for being misleading when he was still courting her, only to abuse her in their marriage.

What made matters worse, according to audiences, is that Mqhele was aware of Hlomu’s pregnancy before he physically assaulted her. Additionally, his unfazed stance after his mistreatment angered them further.

See some of the heated remarks netizens had regarding the villain’s actions below.

@Isa_Mzi wrote:

“I'm still traumatized by Mqhele'behaviouror. I can't seem the get that scene off my head.”

​​@Magaduzela_Siba added:

“Mqhele is psychotic!”

@Joy_Thandie commented:

“Mqhele is straight-up abusive. Nothing romantic about this marriage.”

Bonko Khoza discusses being the man behind the infamous Mqhele Zulu on ‘The Wife’

In more stories about The Wife, Briefly News previously reported that Bonko Khoza went from being a commercial and cameo guy to being one of the best leading actors Mzansi has ever seen.

The celeb, who was introduced to Saffas as Mqhele Zulu, touched on everything it takes to play such an intense character, his biggest inspirations, his favourite part of being on The Wife as well as the most difficult scene he's ever had to film.

Born and raised in the south of Johannesburg, 30-year-old Bonko Khoza says that he treated acting as a sideline hobby for the longest time. Bonko's first love was never acting but he always found himself being pushed onto the stage.

The celeb studied fine arts at the National School of the Arts and had plans to become an illustrator before he finally gave himself over to performance. Bonko has always dreamt of playing a villainous character.

