Another wild episode of Mnakwethu aired last night with sister wife Samantha sharing a shocking secret about her pregnancy after learning about her husband’s affair

She candidly told Mamchunu that she is not sure who the father of her unborn child is and asked the elder spouse to keep the mystery to herself, sending shockwaves through Twitter

Fans shared their startled reactions to the married woman’s sticky situation and responded even more stunned when she seemed to wash the announcement down with a glass of wine

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mnakwethu trended on Twitter once again after fans learned of a sister wife’s infidelity during last night’s episode. Qondanisa’s wives came together for lunch in one scene where Mamchunu told Samantha that he’d been unfaithful.

‘Mnakwethu’ fans were left dizzy by Sam's confessions last night. Image: @vicki_nyasha/Twitter and @joy_zelda/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Although the second wife was shocked and upset at the revelation, she turned the tables by uncovering that she’s also been sneaking around. A pregnant Samantha shared that she wasn’t sure who fathered her fetus.

The bizarre conversation wrapped up with Mamchunu promising to not judge Samantha as a woman. This display of sisterhood amid the bombshell, followed by Samantha sipping on what looked like a glass of wine blew up the timelines. See what viewers had to say:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Uhu_KeMasa wrote:

“Samantha is very brave. She comes on tv to say her husband pays rent for a place where she lives for free. Now she's saying she doesn't know who her baby daddy is. On the same television, her husband will watch.”

@paballo_patsa said:

“Samantha, there are certain things that we need to keep to ourselves.”

@iamSlickD suggested:

“Samantha is forming her own isithembu”

@Emely20250269 warned:

“Samantha girl you are on your own”

Ngizwe Mchunu wants ‘Mnakwethu’ cancelled as he feels it's tarnishing the Zulu culture

In more stories related to Mnakwethu, Briefly News previously reported that South African radio personality and sangoma Ngizwe Mchunu drew the line with the Mzansi Magic's reality show. He wanted it gone!

Being a polygamist himself, Ngizwe had no issue with that aspect of the show, however, it is how the show is portraying the life of polygamists that he had an issue with. He believes that shows like Mnakwethu taint the Zulu culture.

A voice note of Ngizwe speaking to a Jamludi had apparently been going around, reported. In this voice note, Ngizwe expressed his concerns, making it known that he wanted an end to be put to it and said he will not keep quiet until it happens.

Source: Briefly News