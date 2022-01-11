Fans have grown to know that Khanyi loves her daughter more than anything but she showcased just how tight she is with the 15-year-old in a mini IG vlog she posted yesterday afternoon

The cool mommy showed fans just what goes down when she invades Khanz’s bedroom and it looked like a much better time than most teenagers would have with their parents

Mbau’s fans were impressed with the pair’s sweet and sometimes hilarious interactions and praised her for being such a fantastic matriarch

Before she is an actress, musician and socialite, Khanyi Mbau is a mother to her young daughter. Yesterday, she put her mom mode on full display by sharing a 30-minute vlog of her intruding Khanz’s personal space.

Khanyi Mbau shows off the adorable bond she shares with her daughter in a vlog style video. Image: @mbaureloaded/Instagram

The star has never held back when it comes to protecting her daughter, often becoming fierce when speaking in her defence. However, the video she shared of them engaging at home presented a more friendly momma bear than what we’ve seen.

In the video, Khanyi converses with Khanz freely as if she were talking to one of her peers. Although there is a chummy back and forth between the two in the video, Mbau also manages to exercise her authority playfully.

For example, Khanyi hilariously reprimands her daughter about partying for a short moment, saying:

“Groove is for people with occupations”

Khanyi’s fans took note of the loving engagement between the mother and daughter, raving about their love in the comments. Take a look at some of what they had to say below.

@its_tashyboy wrote:

“Absolutely love your relationship”

@mamanjabzalove_ confessed:

“I’m so inspired”

@botse_tay said:

“I long for a relationship like this”

@magdalinenm noted:

“You can see when people are not faking. Beautiful”

@itsmissmish added:

“Lord, help me be this kind of mom”

Khanyi Mbau hits back at bullies targeting kids after 15-year-old daughter's pregnancy rumours

In more stories about Khanyi Mbau in mommy mode, Briefly News previously reported that she hit back at cyberbullies targeting her 15-year-old daughter, Khanukani Mbau. The media personality took to social media to react to rumours suggesting that her baby girl is pregnant.

The furious mama took to Instagram to slam all those who were involved in spreading the malicious claim. The star said the rumour was started by a Tik-Tok user after Lasizwe posted "an innocent" family video.

The star lambasted some local publications for spreading the fake news about her child. She said her kid is not pregnant but is only going through puberty and is developing. The star also warned that such trolling leads to suicide among young girls.

