Khanyi Mbau has hit back at social media bullies targeting kids after rumours suggesting her 15-year-old daughter is pregnant surfaced online

The media personality shared that Khanukani is not pregnant but is going through puberty as any normal developing girl

The stunner's celebrity friends also slammed the trolls and local publications who helped spread the rumour

Khanyi Mbau has hit back at cyberbullies targeting her 15-year-old daughter, Khanukani Mbau. The media personality took to social media to react to rumours suggesting that her baby girl is pregnant.

Khanyi Mbau has hit back at cyberbullies after her 15-year-old daughter's pregnancy rumours. Image: @mbaureloaded, @mbau2

Source: Instagram

The furious mama took to Instagram to slam all those who were involved in spreading the malicious claim. The star said the rumour was started by a Tik-Tok user after Lasizwe posted "an innocent" family video.

The star lambasted some local publications for spreading the fake news about her child. She said her kid is not pregnant but is only going through puberty and is developing. According to Drum, the star warned that such trolling leads to suicide among young girls.

Khanyi's celeb friends and her fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on the fake reports.

minniedlamini said:

"I’m so sorry my sis, this isn’t right."

somizi wrote:

"I'm so sorry for this but kudos to you for stepping in and becoming the mama bear your child needs right now. Sickening indeed, how vile the society is?"

dawnthandeka_king commented:

"I am so sorry about this sthandwa sami, I am so sorry to your daughter. I am sending you both love and light."

uyandam said:

"This hurts - I’m sorry to both of you."

mela.nin_lungieh added:

"Protect your child at all costs mama. If anyone comes at you, serve them onyoko on a platter. This is just wrong."

Khanyi Mbau shows love to her late father

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it has been a year since Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe's father Menzi Mcunu passed away. The bubbly media personalities celebrated his heavenly birthday recently.

Khanyi revealed that her dad would have turned 62 on the day they threw him a heavenly celebration. She took to Instagram to share videos of herself with her family during the party.

According to ZAlebs, the reality TV star captioned her post:

"Celebrated Dad’s heavenly birthday over the weekend, it’s been a year with out him."

