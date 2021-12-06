Khanyi Mbau Shows Love to Her Late Father Menzi Mcunu on His Heavenly Birthday

Khanyi Mbau took to social media to show love to her late father Menzi Mcunu on his 62nd heavenly birthday

The media personality told her followers on social media that her and her family celebrated their dad over the weekend

Her fans took to her comment section to show her some love for the way she's dealing with her dad's passing

It has been a year since Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe's father Menzi Mcunu passed away. The bubbly media personalities celebrated his heavenly birthday over the weekend.

Khanyi Mbau's father would have turned 62 over the weekend. Image: @ mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi revealed that her dad would have turned 62 on the day they threw him a heavenly celebration. She took to Instagram to share videos of herself with her family during the party. According to ZAlebs, the reality TV star captioned her post:

"Celebrated Dad’s heavenly birthday over the weekend, it’s been a year with out him."

Peeps took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

sibiyanokuphila said:

"Sending love and light."

patiqofa wrote:

"And we love you sooooo much my angel."

_beauhle commented:

"This is beautiful."

_the_slow_runner said:

"It's been 5 months since I lost my father, my world, my everything. Lats month was his birthday. Sometimes I wonder if I will ever get to this level of where you are. Where I will I will publicly celebrate his birthday for now I hide in my corner. I pray one day I will be at this level for now I am so mad."

Lasizwe shows Khanyi Mbau major sibling love

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe took to social media to show his big sis Khanyi Mbau some major sibling love. The YouTuber took to Khanyi's comment section and praised her for being a good actress.

Lasizwe shared that he cannot wait for the whole world to see the stunner's new movie. The reality TV star also congratulated his sis for bagging the gig on Netflix. Lasizwe reacted to Khanyi Mbau after she applauded Netflix on Instagram for giving her the opportunity to showcase her talent. She wrote:

"With my unspoken words yesterday. I would like to say thank you to all that attended. @netflixsa YOU WROCK!"

