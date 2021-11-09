Lasizwe Shows Big Sis Khanyi Mbau Major Sibling Love: "You Are a Star"

Lasizwe has showed his sis Khanyi Mbau some mad love on social media and praised her acting skills

The popular YouTuber shared that he can't wait for the whole world to watch Khanyi slay her role in a new Netflix movie

Other celebs such as Tshepi Vundla and Nina Hastie also applauded Khanyi for slaying her role in the new show

Lasizwe has taken to social media to show his big sis Khanyi Mbau some major sibling love. The YouTuber took to Khanyi's comment section and praised her for being a good actress.

Lasizwe has praised his sis Khanyi Mbau for her acting skills. Image: @lasizwe, @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe shared that he cannot wait for the whole world to see the stunner's new movie. The reality TV star also congratulated his sis for bagging the gig on Netflix.

Lasizwe reacted to Khanyi after she applauded Netflix on Instagram for giving her the opportunity to showcase her talent. She wrote:

"With my unspoken words yesterday. I would like to say thank you to all that attended. @netflixsa YOU WROCK!"

Lasizwe took to her comment section and shared his honest opinion on the stunner's acting skills. He replied to her:

"You. Are. A. Star!!! I can’t wait for the world to see how amazing you did on in the movie! Congratulations in advance from your little brother."

Mzansi celebs and Khanyi's fans also took to her timeline to share their views on her acting capabilities.

Nina Hastie said:

"You are a WORLD CLASS ACTOR. Absolutely remarkable."

Tshepi Vundla wrote:

"You are so good at acting."

zwe_mohlale commented:

"You said it yourself 'YOU ARE THE ART'. Big congratulations to you CHOMP! So excited for this!"

kenosi_bogatsu added:

"Wow wow wow wow! Killed it killer and all that I love it."

Khanyi Mbau celebrates mother Lynette Sisi Mbau on her birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau celebrated a queen recently: her mother Lynette Sisi Mbau. Khanyi has the best role model to look up to and is so grateful.

Being the daughter of a woman who courageously strove to better herself and her family’s life by taking on a corporate job and leaving her children in the care of her parents, Khanyi learnt a lot from her mother’s bravery.

Taking to social media on her birthday, Khanyi shared a few pictures of her beautiful mother and wished her a happy birthday.

