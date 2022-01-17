The media personality and the medical doctor took to social media to show off his significant other’s touched up haircut last Friday

His compliments for the gorgeous Mrs were not only sweet and admirable but equally humorous as he poked fun at her post new hair confidence

The couple’s celeb friends and netizens were delighted at the post and made it known that they were big fans of the former Miss SA’s conduct

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Musa Mthombeni proudly shared another image of his lovely spouse to kick off the past weekend. The image showed Liesl rocking her signature haircut, except this time it was given some pep by a recent salon visit.

Dr Musa lets us into his wife's hot girl conduct after visiting her hairstylist. Image: @drmusamthombeni/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Although Dr Musa is one to continually show off his partner’s beauty, this time was a little more entertaining than others. He poked fun at his lover’s newfound confidence after getting done up, writing in part:

“She’ll video call me as she walks out the salon to show me the new line. What I know about the line is that, the longer it is, the more problematic she’s going to become. This is a fact. It’s the direct/ reverse adjective law of Baddisms.”

The famous doctor’s comments section blew up with compliments for the stunner and his playful relationship with her. Take a look at some of the wonderful comments the media personality received below.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Actor Clement Maosa wrote:

“bad bad gang worldwide.... I’ve never laughed so hard at the narrative! HEAL MA BOY, HEAL!”

@maria_amelia_raul joked:

“Maybe she shouldn't have that line on her hairstyle at all”

Loot Love added:

“sounds like a happy home to me!”

@nzumbululombedzi noted:

“Nice life problems”

@phathutshedzo_mashau said

“At least your suffering from being loved right? You are the sweetest”

Dr Musa Mthombeni ready to expand the family with Liesl Laurie in the next 3 years

In more stories concerning the adorable couple, Briefly News previously reported that Dr Musa was ready to expand his family. The media personality took to social media recently to tell his boo that he's ready to be a father to a baby girl.

The TV presenter posted a snap of an adorable baby girl on his Instagram stories. The star tagged Liesl in his sweet post and revealed that he wants a baby just like the little girl in the pic in the next three years.

Musa captioned his sweet post:

“Hi @liesllaurie just like this in 3 years time please and thank you."

Source: Briefly News