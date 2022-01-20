It’s Thursday, which means The Wife is trending on Twitter again, but this week’s fan reactions are showing that audiences are far from impressed

Loyal supporters of the show took to the social media platform to express their frustration and boredom at the dragging storylines this morning

Many even took aim at a few characters, dubbing them and their scenes in the episodes excessive and irrelevant

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Wife is the talk of the town on the internet again this week, however, fans are singing a different tune this time around. Audiences who tuned in to watch the recent episodes are at odds with some of the additional scenes in the show.

Those who tuned into this week's episodes of 'The Wife' had a lot to say about the series' entertainment value. Image: @mbalenhle_m/Instagram and @rexrage60k/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Netizens were not shy to let it be known that their favourite series was letting them down with some of the things that unfolded on screen. They even called the production out for adding filler scenes to drag out their seasons.

Additionally, viewers tore into the elderly couple that showed up in this week’s episode, calling them boring. Take a look at some of the harsh reviews the audience members had for The Wife producers this week.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@TshidaksKhuras wrote:

“These 3 episodes were meh”

@LerratoM questioned:

“Yho why are this annoying granny and her husband back?”

@lisaladuma___ said:

“So this auntie and uncle, what's their story? Really, I just don't see the point of their roles. I get so annoyed every time I see them.”

@Mpour_Shabba added:

"I skip the scenes with the Gogo & Mkhulu … their storyline is so boring and unnecessary. I’m not even sure if I’m excited about next week’s episodes."

Khanyi Mbau makes 1st appearance on The Wife, viewers applaud her acting

In more stories concerning The Wife, Briefly News recently reported that Khanyi Mbau made her much-anticipated debut on season 2. The reality TV star was applauded for the way she slayed the scene she appeared in on Thursday, 13 January.

The actress portrays the character of Zandile. Showmax dropped three more episodes of the telenovela and Khanyi Mbau stole the hearts of many South Africans.

Peeps went cray-cray over her acting skills. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her scene.

Source: Briefly News