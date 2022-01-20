Thursdays in Mzansi are reserved for new episodes of The Wife and the Showmax drama series viewers never seem to miss a beat

A lot has happened in the past few weeks but peeps feel the only thing keeping the show going is Nqoba and his spicy shenanigans

Many have expressed some disappointment in the storyline and often compare the show to the books; this week was no different

Abdul Khoza is getting all of the praise on social media after Nqoba kept peeps fully entertained in this week's episodes of The Wife. While fans of the show rave about Nqoba, complaints are flowing in that had it not been for him, there would have been nothing interesting about the latest releases.

‘The Wife’ fans feel Nqoba is the only thing keeping the show going. Image: @abdul_khoza

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's biggest fandoms comes out to play on Thursdays and this week has been no different. The Wife has fans logging into Showmax in the early hours of the morning but the past few episodes seem to have fallen flat with audiences.

Peeps are over seeing Hlomu unhappy with Mqhele and his repetitive behaviour. While the newlyweds struggle to maintain their happiness, Nqoba is living life on the edge with his sneaky link, the police chief officer's wife. Twitter users made sure to let Abdul Khoza know that they feel his storyline is what keeps them entertained.

@Khiseni tweeted:

"Nqoba literally carried these episodes...otherwise they were below average."

@KingMdevah said:

"Let me put this in simple terms, NQOBA won episode 31."

@sindimkwanazi wrote:

"It's official, Nqoba is now carrying the show."

@Lebo_Maks added:

"Anyways Nqoba once again took the cup this week!!!! But I can't shake the feeling that Palesa is going to cross him."

The complaints about the series do not stop there. IOL reported that viewers feel that the Stained Glass adaptation of Dudu Busani-Dube's novel strips Hlomu of her essence. The publication states that many feel the Showmax version of Hlomu is far too timid compared to the strong journalist on the written pages.

