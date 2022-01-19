Thembi Nyathi has taught many South Africans with a spiritual calling a very important lesson in the latest episode of Dlozilami

The medium visited Nomvula who had been experiencing a series of unfortunate events and needed answers to turn her life around

Viewers of the show took to social media to express their empathy for the young woman and thank Thembi for always helping

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

This weeks episode of Dlozilami left many viewers with an aching heart for Nomvula who has been sick for five years without a diagnosis. Thembi Nyathi helped the woman connect with her ancestors and figure out what is happening in her life. The show is trending on social media as peeps digest the lesson taught by Thembi.

‘Dlozilami’ episode has left viewers feeling sorry for Nomvula. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

Nomvula has been suffering has an undiagnosable illness for the past few years and was eventually told that she needs to tend to her ancestral calling. After undergoing her initiation, nothing seemed to change, so she sought out the help of Mzansi's favourite medium, Thembi Nyathi.

The Moja Love crew headed over to provide her with answers and viewers have not stopped speaking about the revelation. Thembi told Nomvula that she should not have gone forward with her calling before the ancestors gave her the green light. Twitter came alive as peeps discussed the lessons taught in the episode o Dlozilami.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@tseepi wrote:

"I hope yall heard correctly that you cant go ahead of Idlozi wait for instructions before o Thwasa, some of yall just because bare onale calling you rush to get initiated whilst that's not the plans your ancestors have. You can have a calling and not be initiated."

@PlusSizeGoddess said:

"Stop being forward, wait for idlozi to lead and guide you! - Aus Thembi 2022. A lot of people need to hear these words."

@SakhileReloaded tweeted:

"Ancestors would rather punish you first for things you didn't do or know about because of generational beef rather than helping you solve the matter."

'Dloz’lami' Trends after eye opening episode about witchcraft: “People have no shame”

Briefly News reported that last week's episode of Dloz'lami left Mzansi shook. The show's host Thembi Nyathi told a young lady that she has been bewitched by people who took her undies.

The eye-opening episode sent chills down many a spine as peeps were surprised by how cruel some people are.

The viewers of the Moja Love show took to Twitter to share their reactions to Tuesday night's episode.

Source: Briefly News