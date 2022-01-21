A new episode of Pastors’ Wives Season 2 aired last night and there was a significant amount of shadiness coming through from the God-fearing ladies

Nandi made it clear that a happy marriage is all she needs to consider herself successful and some of the other women just couldn’t understand her preference

Netizens shared their reactions to the drama that ensued on the Honey TV show as they went back and forth about what constitutes an ambitious woman

Pastors’ Wives has been making a buzz on the Twitter streets since the second episode of Season 2 aired yesterday. Fans couldn’t help but salivate at the tea that played out during the broadcast, with some even asking for more.

The 'Pastor's Wive' butted heads in yesterday's episodes capturing their audiences' attention. Image: @phumesibisikhethang/Instagram and @nandiphamlombi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The heat started coming in as one wifey, Nandi, revealed that her idea of success is being in a loving relationship. Shocked at her stance, the other women, especially Phume, threw shade at their costar for her beliefs.

Fans of the show were evidently amused as the drama played out since they shared their reactions to the incident on Twitter. Some even took note of the shortness of the episode as they craved more entertainment.

See below some of the reactions shared by the Pastors’ Wives fandom.

@AppleMokoena noted:

“Everyone has a different measure of what an achievement is. If for Nandi companionship is that, then she shouldn’t be shamed for it.”

@sibulele21 wrote:

“Lol. The shade they are throwing at each other these ladies....”

@off_pws added:

"Shade Bombs in #PastorsWives"

@Dowsky26 said:

“Nah I need #PastorsWives to play more often man! 1 episode a week won’t do it for me”

