The ex-reality TV personality slammed reports that she was booted from the Real Housewives of Johannesburg in a direct message exchange with ZAlebs

She shared with the publication that she and one of her colleagues resigned and were not fired from appearing in the upcoming Season and cited a disagreement with producers for their exit

Khathi also explained that she and her former co-star were in the middle of a legal battle with another snubbed cast member, although she confirmed it had nothing to do with them leaving

Last week, several publications including ZAlebs reported that Gugu Khathi had been axed from the new RHOJ Season. The media personality clarified that wasn’t the case through Instagram DM’s to the publication yesterday.

Gugu Khathi says she wasn't fired from her role in the 'Real Housewives of Johannesburg' ensemble. Image: @gugu.khati/Instagram

Gugu relayed that she in fact had not been canned from the show, but left on her own will instead. She confirmed the same for Brinnette, saying that they were not willing to record certain content for the show, writing:

“Me and Brinnette resigned because we were refusing to shoot some content on the show that made us really uncomfortable.”

While clarifying her reasons for her Season 3 absence to ZAlebs, Gugu denounced fan conclusions that an altercation with Christall was the issue. Instead, she confirmed the problem was a legal matter with the show’s production house.

Additionally, Gugu shared that although her exit had nothing to do with Christall, she revealed she is suing her over a fight they had last year. The feud included Brinnette who is also allegedly suing Christall.

Fans furious over Christall being booted from ‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ S3

In more RHOJ stories, Briefly News recently reported that the production landed itself in hot water with its viewers last week as a surprising departure became public knowledge. Audiences were agitated that Christall Kay will not serve her magic in the third instalment.

Fans had seen many Season 1 housewives leave the show, but it seems this one cut deeper than the rest. Other Real Housewives of Johannesburg veterans that won’t make it to the screen this year include Brinnette Seopela and Gugu Khathi.

City Press broke the news to the masses in an article that disclosed the upsetting casting reshuffle. The article also revealed that Christall was only made aware of the decision to assemble new cast members recently.

