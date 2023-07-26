Veteran South African star Thembi Nyandeni believes she has what it takes to lecture up-and-coming actors and actresses on how the entertainment industry works

The award-winning star has been in the industry for years and has featured in top productions like Isibaya , Tsotsi , How To Ruin Christmas and Uzalo

Mam Thembi said she wants young actors and actresses to understand that the showbiz industry is not only about the glitz and glam

Thembi Nyandeni is no stranger to our television screens. The veteran star has been in the industry for decades and feels now is the time to pass on the baton.

'Isibaya' actress Thembi Nyandeni has revealed her plans to mentor upcoming stars.

Thembi Nyandeni chats about the state of the SA film industry

Thembi Nyandeni feels the South African film industry is making progress from when she started but a lot of work still needs to be done.

The award-winning actress spoke to Briefly News at the Simon "Mabhunu" Sabela KZN Film & Television Awards and said there are still people who think they know it all. She said people in the industry need to learn to respect one another.

"In South Africa, (the industry) it's growing but we still have people who don't respect the industry, who think they know it all we don't know it all. It's not even about money it's about the craft. If you start respecting the craft and respecting your colleagues, your producers, your directors, and the person who is sweeping the floors you will go far."

Thembi Nyandeni also spoke about her late co-stars. The star said she misses working with them. She added:

"I miss them all because I've worked with them my mentor was Simon Mabhunu he is the one who chose me. Out of all the girls in the ghetto, he said “You come”."

Thembi Nyandeni says she wants to mentor upcoming actors and actresses

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News at the glamorous event, Nyandeni said she is passionate about teaching upcoming actors and actresses how the industry operates.

The seasoned actress who has played many roles said because she has played the good, the bad and the ugly, she feels she is in a position to lecture others.

"I have played them all. The evil the good, the bad and the ugly. I've been a doctor, I've been a nurse, I've been everything.

"So that's why I want to lecture the young ones to understand that when we are in this industry what are we supposed to be doing because they don't know. They think it's glitz, glamour and money and posting on Instagram. You can post, but your job must post for you."

