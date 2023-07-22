Khosi Twala impressed South Africans as the red-carpet host at the KZN Film and Television Awards

The Big Brother Titans winner held her own like a seasoned broadcaster while engaging with legendary media personalities

Her legion of fans expressed their pride and made Khosi a trending topic on social media during the live stream of the event

Khosi Twala hosted the KZN Film and Television Awards. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

The winner of Big Brother Titans, Khosi Twala, has proven that she possesses the star power and grace to make a mark in the industry.

Khosi Twala shines as red carpet host at KZN Film and Television Awards

Her exceptional hosting skills at the KZN Film and Television Awards earned her widespread praise and admiration on July 22.

As the red carpet host for the prestigious event, Khosi had the daunting task of interviewing some of South Africa's biggest stars, including Jerry Mofokeng, Baby Cele, and Thembi Nyandeni.

However, she approached her role with such poise and charm that even the A-listers couldn't help but be impressed.

Mzansi raves about Khosi Twala's red-carpet hosting

Her fans and viewers applauded her ability to engage with the celebrities in a genuine and effortless manner, which made for enjoyable interviews.

Netizens couldn't stop raving about Khosi's stunning outfit, which perfectly complemented her radiant presence on the red carpet.

The event's red carpet was live-streamed on Instagram, allowing fans from all over the country to witness her magic in real time.

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala receives praise for hosting skills

@TheoSmithie said:

"Nah Khosi is really working SA entertainment industry man. Like it's not easy to get into the industry. Ask previous BB housemates."

@BoitumeloTumeey mentioned:

"The red carpet host doing an amazing job. ❤️❤️ "

@GirlOnFire001 stated:

"Viv the billionaire, and his wife Sorisha with Khosi on the red carpet. "

@Fundisiwe0202 tweeted:

"Sifikile sabona! Congratulations Khosi Twala. Well done babe. May God open more doors for you."

@mbalien82871974 added:

"I'm so proud of Khosi! Damnnnn she's killing it."

@Siveh_m mentionedL wrote:

Khosi is so warm and gracious! Thank you @kznfilm for this. She's the best host."

@OnkaBaby1 commented:

"I’m here smiling like a mumu, I’m so proud of you Khosi."

