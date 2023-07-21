The late South African rapper AKA has received two nominations at the DSTV Content Creator Awards

The star's songs Lemons (Lemonade) and Company were nominated in the Song of The Year category

AKA's top songs will be competing against Ami Faku's Fatela, Inkabi Zwezwe's Umbayimbayi and Musa Keys' Kancane

AKA may be gone but his impact on the South African entertainment industry will forever remain. The rapper who died earlier this year keeps making his fans proud.

AKA received 2 Song of the Year nominations at the DSTV Content Creator Awards. Image: @akaworldwide

AKA nominated for two top awards at the DSTV Content Creator Awards

AKA has proven once again why he is regarded as one of the greatest rappers in Mzansi, even after his death. The star has been carting trends and making headlines through his music, months after he was gunned down outside Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban.

The rapper's fans and followers could not keep calm after he received two nominations in the Song of the Year category at the prestigious DSTV Content Creator Awards. AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes will be going against stars like Sjava and Big Zulu's Inkabi Zwezwe, Ami Faku and Musa Keys.

The Jika hitmaker's songs Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C and Company featuring KDDO from his posthumous album Mass Country were nominated in the category.

Speaking about the nominations on Twitter, the organisers of the awards ceremony said the nominated songs made lasting impacts on social media. The post read:

"These tracks kept the timeline pumping, and crafted a proper soundtrack for content creation."

AKA's fans celebrate rapper's top nominations at the DSTV Content Creator Awards

AKA's millions of followers affectionately known as the Megacy couldn't be more proud of their fav. Many said they want the late star to win the award.

@mrr_welldone said:

"Easy AKA win."

@Liz_theePatriot added:

"Our beloved AKA "

Mass Country officially releases AKA and Sjava’s Sponono and never-seen-before Instagram video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the passing of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes is one Mzansi that is struggling to move past, and the dropping of the Sponono single just pressed the reset button to the Megacy's healing process.

Mass Country producer, Zadok, had previously revealed that the Jikelele hitmaker had plans to incorporate a Maskandi sound in the album and to feature Sjava in some of the songs.

