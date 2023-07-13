Nomzamo Mbatha has to be placed as one of South Africa's most fashion-forward celebrities

From streetwear to sportswear, to red carpet outfits and looking regal in African-inspired outfits, trust Nomzamo to nail any look

This is a look at some of the Shaka iLembe star's best fashion moments over the last few years

When it comes to fashion, trust Nomzamo Mbatha's body to look good in just about anything.

The 'Coming 2 America' star has some of the best local fashion looks. Image: Rodin Eckenroth, Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Take a page out of Nomzamo's style book to achieve colourful, vibrant and fashion-forward looks

At the premiere of Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe, Nomzamo Mbatha turned heads with her Zulu regal dress.

It was there when Mzansi got reminded once again why Nomzamo Mbatha is not one to be messed with.

Staying true to the African roots

No matter where she might be in the world, trust Nomzamo to let her true African origins reflect in her outfits.

Nomzamo at the pre-screening of Shaka iLembe at Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nomzamo pulls off the most eye-catching streetwear

Forget the admin of hiring top designers to create the most breathtaking outfits, Nomzamo looks twice as good as she does in smart, casual outfits.

