Nomzamo Mbatha has spoken openly about the hardships she faced before she made it big as an actor

The Coming 2 America actress couldn’t afford to pay her R800-a-month school fees in matric and had to beg her principal for her report to apply for bursaries

At one point in her life Nomzamo only had a single pair of jeans and shoes which she wore every single day

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Local actor Nomzamo Mbatha is currently making big strides in Hollywood but her life was tough when she was growing up in the township of KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal.

She has overcome some major challenges to follow her dreams to stardom. Image: @nomzamo_m/Instagram

Source: UGC

The 31-year-old got her first big break by landing a leading role as Thandeka Zungu on Isibaya in

2013, but she had to overcome some major challenges before she hit the big time.

Nomzamo said on Twitter:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“My grandmother taught me about being tough. Relying on a single pair of jeans and shoes. That it was never about the clothes on my back.

"But what I could offer the world. My mind. My heart. My service. That surely my rewards will come one day.”

Nomzamo’s bursary to study at the prestigious University of Cape Town was taken away from her after a year because she struggled with her mental health.

Speaking at the FACE Africa 10th WASH Gala Nomzamo said:

“Maybe it was the four years that I spent at UCT from a bursary I was given that was taken away after 12 months because I suffered from something called anxiety, depression and post-traumatic disorder.

"And then decided that just because I came from poverty that was not where I was going to be buried. My story had a different ending.”

Nomzamo Mbatha's star is on the rise

Today, Nomzamo’s Hollywood stardom is steady on the rise. She starred alongside renowned American comedian Eddie Murphy in the blockbuster Coming 2 America which was released on AMAZON Prime and she is currently said to be filming the thriller Soul Assassin alongside Bruce Willis.

She rubbed shoulders with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while advocating for human rights at #GlobalCitizenLive and was also a guest at Oprah Winfrey’s home.

Nomzamo has her own foundation and is a proud Goodwill Ambassador for The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). She recently announced her partnership with The Cotton On Foundation which adds to her growing list of organisations she holds dear to her heart and her role as a human rights activist.

Nomzamo Mbatha reaches out and helps students in need of funding

Briefly News previously reported that over the past couple of years, actress Nomzamo Mbatha has been a saving grace for many South African students who wish to pursue a tertiary education but do not have the means.

It has become time again for The Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation to reach out and help those in need.

Nomzamo took to social media to announce that 2022 bursary entries have opened. The humanitarian urged everyone who feels they could benefit from the initiative not to be discouraged by the number of entries and apply.

Source: Briefly News