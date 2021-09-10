Nomzamo Mbatha is helping the youth by opening up entries for 2022 bursary funding under her organisation, The Lighthouse Foundation

The actress partnered up with Hollywood Bets once again to raise funds for individuals who wish to further their education but circumstances do not allow

The humanitarian took to social media to encourage prospective students to take their chances and apply, no matter how many other people enter too

Over the past couple of years, actress Nomzamo Mbatha has been a saving grace for many South African students who wish to pursue a tertiary education but do not have the means. It has become time again for The Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation to reach out and help those in need.

Nomzamo Mbatha and Hollywood Bets have partnered up to help students with funding and ensure that their futures will be bright. Image: @nomzamo_m

Nomzamo took to social media to announce that 2022 bursary entries have opened. The humanitarian urged everyone who feels they could benefit from the initiative not to be discouraged by the number of entries and apply.

The foundation aims to help those with university debt, anyone facing financial exclusion, matriculants who need money to go to varsity and all those seeking to complete post-graduate qualifications, reports youthvilliage.

The actress partnered up with Hollywood Bets to help Mzansi's youth follow their dreams of higher education. In the previous year, the partnership successfully managed to sponsor R1 million towards student relief, reports globalcitizen.

Of all of the exciting announcements, one of the most important to note is that the bursary is not closed to certain courses. There are a number of study programmes to choose from.

Considering the efforts the adored actress has made for South Africa's youth, it reigns true that:

"The Future is Bright with Hollywoodbets and @nomzamo_lighthouse"

