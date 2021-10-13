Supportive AmaZulu Launches Business College to Foster Players' Bright Futures

AmaZulu is doing great things to help with the players having a future outside of playing professional football

The club has launched a business college that will aid players in getting qualifications long after their playing career

The news was announced on LinkedIn and it's apparently the first of its kind to happen in African football

Choosing to be a football player or any kind of athlete as a professional career comes with its own set of risks. Sometimes, you could face an injury that keeps you on the sidelines indefinitely or things don't really work out.

AmaZulu, however, is making it a point to take care of their players and a business college has been launched for them. AmaZulu wants to see themselves taking care of their players, not just on the pitch but also off it by making sure that they have an education after playing football.

According to a report by The South African, the PSL has been criticised over the years for not having education initiatives in place for their players. AmaZulu decided to break boundaries and create a space for its employees to grow.

The goal of launching the AmaZulu Business College, according to Get Ready Skills CEO Manqoba Zungu, is to ensure that footballers are financially stable during and after their playing careers. He took to LinkedIn to share the uplifting news.

"AmaZuluFC Business College was launched this past weekend. The intention is to ensure that our players are financially stable during and post their careers through making the correct decisions today. They will be graduates and/or entrepreneurs at the end of this," said Zungu.

Zungu also added that the Business College is the first of its kind in Africa, making it all the more special for those involved.

