Nomzamo Mbatha has made her stance clear on how she feels about the situation currently unfolding in Afghanistan

Taking to social media, Mbatha penned a lengthy post about standing up for the helpless and those fighting to be liberated

Mbatha is not the first Hollywood celebrity to speak out on the events that have occurred in the war-torn country

Actress and philanthropist, Nomzamo Mbatha, has pledged her support to the people of Afghanistan amid the crisis currently unfolding in the country.

Taking to social media, Mbatha said she could not stay silent while chaos reigned in the Middle Eastern country.

Nomzamo Mbatha has pledged her support to the people of Afghanistan. Image: @nomzamombatha

“It can seem easy for the world to turn a blind eye on those who’s human rights and dignity are stripped away because of continued violence and conflict ... Standing in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and every other nation fighting for the liberation of its people.”

The KZN-born actress, who is currently living in America, encouraged her followers to pledge their support and protection to those who could not support and help themselves.

"There is always something to be said and done."

Nomzamo is not the first celebrity to voice her concern over the developments in Afghanistan.

