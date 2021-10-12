Meet Aunty Morad: Woman Making Waves in Male Dominated Farming Industry

Aunty Morad, a hardworking young lady, is making it in the male-dominated farming industry like a boss

She recently shared some of the produce she harvested from her farm and social media users have been mind-blown

Briefly News compiled some of the heartwarming reactions shared, including a verse from the Bible

A beautiful young lady identified on social media as Aunty Morad has won herself great admiration from thousands of people after sharing photos of her harvest.

Aunty Morad, who was able to adopt the male-dominated farming skill into her major source of income, showed photos of herself working relentlessly on the farm along with some of the vegetables she ripped.

According to fao.com, agriculture contributes to 54% of Ghana's GDP and accounts for over 40% of export earnings, while at the same time providing over 90% of the food needs of the country.

@dandy_szn said:

"You are the woman Solomon was talking about in songs of Solomon 6:10:

" 'Who is that young woman?

"She shines out like the dawn.

"She is as pretty as the moon.

"She is as bright as the sun.

"She is as awesome as the stars in the sky.' "

@AllStackDev had a crucial suggestion for the lady:

"Lovely. Sign up now as a Grower on @CompleteFarmer, you will have early access to our platform when we launch this new product for people."

@Stylishjim mentioned:

"In as much as am happy and proud, of you please don't use the word 'hustle', it's demeaning."

A lady whose parents are farmers achieves great success

In an equally exciting report, another beautiful lady has become a celebrity in her immediate community. The young lady's academic and career success shattered a record that has existed in the community history.

Shobha Katuru in a LinkedIn post stated that she is the first person to graduate and get an IT job in her village.

Shobha whose father is a farmer said in her village, it is a norm for ladies to be married off when they clocked 10 but she wasn't having that.

