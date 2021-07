A lady has done herself and family proud as she broke a community record with her academic feat

Shobha Katuru not only became the first person in her community to become a graduate but also the first to land an IT job

An elated Shobha highlighting the importance of her feat revealed that girls in her village are usually married off at the age of 10

A lady has become a celebrity in her immediate community. The young lady's academic and career success shattered a record that has existed in the community history.

Shobha Katuru in a LinkedIn post stated that she is the first person to graduate and get an IT job in her village.

She made history in her village with the academic feat against all odds Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Shobha Katuru

Shobha, whose father is a farmer, said in her village it is a norm for ladies to be married off when they clock 10 but she wasn't having that.

The determined lady strived against all odds to acquire knowledge. With help from her uncle, who convinced her parents to ensure she furthered her studies, and thanks to an old phone, Shobha enrolled in online learning.

Her post read in part:

"In my village, girls are married off right after 10th. But I wanted more from life. My father is a farmer. We live in a small village in AP. I was the 1st ranker in 10th Class in my entire mandal. With my results, I got a free college seat. My uncle convinced my parents of my further studies.

"During the pandemic, I joined an online course and started studying at home. I didn’t have a laptop, so I used an old phone. Internet connection was weak in the village in the evenings. So, I used to wake up early, go to the terrace for better signals and finish my classes by afternoon.

"During interviews, my cousin lent me his phone and data pack. People didn’t understand my stubbornness for studying. They thought it’s useless for a girl. But, they no longer think this way. Because, for the first time in my village, a girl graduated and got an IT job."

Social media celebrates her

Mayank Sapra said:

"Congratulations and thank you for being an inspiration for others."

Navya Nanjala wrote:

"Your story is almost similar to me, congratulations. Keep going."

Mohan Reddy Muthumula commented:

"Congratulations Shobha Katuru! Never give up! All the very best and keep rocking."

Mohammed Younus Abul Hasan remarked:

"Shobha Katuru Congratulations. Keep up your hard work, you will be reaching heights."

